Last Wednesday, Chrissy Teigen gave birth to baby No. 2 with her husband John Legend, announcing the news on Twitter.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Welcome Baby No. 2!

On Sunday afternoon, Teigen reveal the baby boy’s name and first photo, with the caption reading “Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens – We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!”. See the picture below:

Legend shared the exact same photo but with his caption reading, “Our new love, Miles Theodore Stephens”

Congrats again to Chrissy, John, and Luna, who is now older sister to her new baby brother, Miles.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Share First Photo Of Newborn Son was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: