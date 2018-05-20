Feature Story
They’ve Found Racist Lawyer Aaron Schlossberg’s Match.com Profile And He’s Really Into Pills

fat man having fun with smartphone

Source: id-work / Getty

Aaron Schlossberg can’t catch a break. After going on a racist tirade against Mexicans, it’s been one hell of a week for the lawyer. He’s been stalked by reporters and the Mexican community even threw a fiesta outside of his home.  As if things couldn’t get more uncomfortable for the bigotted attorney, it turns out they’ve allegedly found his Match.com profile and his date says he’s a pill addict.

 

Peep the texts below. Are we really surprised?

The internet plays no games.

 

They’ve Found Racist Lawyer Aaron Schlossberg’s Match.com Profile And He’s Really Into Pills was originally published on globalgrind.com

Photos
