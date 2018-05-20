They’ve Found Racist Lawyer Aaron Schlossberg’s Match.com Profile And He’s Really Into Pills

Aaron Schlossberg can’t catch a break. After going on a racist tirade against Mexicans, it’s been one hell of a week for the lawyer. He’s been stalked by reporters and the Mexican community even threw a fiesta outside of his home. As if things couldn’t get more uncomfortable for the bigotted attorney, it turns out they’ve allegedly found his Match.com profile and his date says he’s a pill addict.

Peep the texts below. Are we really surprised?

So I showed my sister the Aaron Schlossberg story since she’s a lawyer, just to laugh and this happened. pic.twitter.com/ZhmyvAwP2G — Zeng Clief (@theyallJUANit) May 18, 2018

The internet plays no games.

Some have observed he was seeking women 6 years his junior… 🤢

For more lovely photos from his colorful past go here 👇🏽https://t.co/7SUpvDV0sU pic.twitter.com/t06SIC2NMf — Something Rabbit FBR (@somethingrabbit) May 19, 2018

