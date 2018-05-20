News
Home > News

Samsung Comes For Apple (Again) In New Commercial

The smartphone giants are scrapping for the number-one spot in the U.S. market.

3 reads
Leave a comment
Samsung Galaxy at Lollapalooza - Day 3

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

Samsung really wants war with Apple, and they just released another aggressive commercial that’s reigniting the Internets’ eternal iPhone vs. ANDROID debate.

According to a CNBC in August, Samsung and Apple control 70% of the U.S. smartphone market, and are currently neck-and-neck for the top spot.

AndroidPolice reports:

Competition among high-end smartphones in the US is evaporating. With each passing year, consumers have fewer and fewer realistic options available to them in this country for a tier-one device, despite the fact that companies like Xiaomi, Huawei, Sony, and HTC continue to produce phones with specifications and performance at least worth holding up to the best Samsung and Apple have to offer.

Samsung Comes For Apple (Again) In New Commercial was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jay Z Convinces Meek Mill Not To Go…
 2 days ago
05.18.18
Blac Chyna Likely To Be Sued Over Death…
 3 days ago
05.18.18
Terrell Owens Not So Happy About Being Inducted…
 3 days ago
05.18.18
Lupus And You: 5 Facts You Need To…
 3 days ago
05.18.18
Ro James & BJ The Chicago Kid Describe…
 3 days ago
05.18.18
Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For…
 3 days ago
05.18.18
YFN Lucci
Q Money Ft. YFN Lucci – “Whole Ticket”…
 4 days ago
05.17.18
Why Would Kanye West Get Rid Of His…
 4 days ago
05.16.18
Queen Latifah Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree
 4 days ago
05.16.18
Nicki Minaj Announces New Movie With Tina Fey
 4 days ago
05.16.18
Nas Reportedly Discloses Income As Kelis Child Support…
 6 days ago
05.16.18
Adidas Under Investigation Following Accident At Kanye West’s…
 6 days ago
05.16.18
31 items
Star Transformation: Stevie Wonder
 1 week ago
05.12.18
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 2 weeks ago
05.09.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close