RIPMikeBrown: “How The Murders Of Mike Brown And Tamir Rice Should Have Been Reported (Repost)”

On what would have been Mike Brown Jr.’s 22nd birthday, we are still questioning the system that enabled Darren Wilson to execute the unarmed teen.

Donald Trump‘s presidency has ushered in a new understanding of the idea of truth and justice in America. With the president busy ranting to Twitter about Snoop Dogg‘s satirical music video, no one in his administration appears remotely concerned about the muders of Tamir Rice and Mike Brown.

New media reports about Rice and Brown’s killings show the negligence that officers and officials showed both before and after the deaths of the 12-year-old and 18-year-old. One might think the FBI or Department of Justice would be interested in investigating and correcting the protocol that contributed to such tragedies. But FBI Director James Comey is busy dispelling Donald Trump’s false wire-tapping rumors about Barack Obama while newly-appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions is still the same fool who said he was OK with the KKK until he found out they smoked pot.

Given Sessions’ clearly-defined moral compass, he is more likely to excuse and justify Mike Brown’s murder than reinvestigate it; Even after news broke that police deliberately hid the footage from the public. But the rest of us would still like to know how and why these young men’s lives were taken without conscience or justice.

Last week, CNN featured documentary filmmaker Jason Pollock on air to discuss his new film Strange Fruit. The documentary claims that police reviewed and hid footage that appears to show Brown exchanging weed with employees at a local convenience store hours before he was murdered by Darren Wilson.

Brown appears to give a group of young clerks a small bag in exchange for two boxes of cigarillos. Brown then leaves the box with the employees behind the counter and returns to the store 11 hours later to retrieve them.

Footage of Brown’s return to the store was released by police and used to portray Brown as an erratic and irrational threat to society; the video clips of Brown confronting another clerk for his cigarillos the next day implied to the public that his execution was justified.

In the footage, Brown appears to forcibly take a box of cigarillos from an older clerk who was clearly not aware of the deal that was made the night before. The misunderstanding that occurred is clear. But two years after his execution was ruled legal, Mike Brown’s side of the story still doesn’t matter to most.

Why did prosecutors and law enforcement do their best to make it look like the 18-year-old robbed the store, when it appears he was robbed?

