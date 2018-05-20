This video is going viral on the @CuteEmergency channel, but we’re not saying “Aw.”

making sure there's no crumbs left 📹: lifeofscout_ pic.twitter.com/QqZUjfbUve — Cute Emergency (@CuteEmergency) May 20, 2018

No matter how adorable your puppy is, don’t let it lick the silverware and plates that you’ll be serving your guests. Dishwasher or not, this is why your mom warned you not to eat everybody’s house.

@ShezusChrist said what everyone was thinking: “The hand was white and that’s all I needed to know.”

The hand was white and that’s all I needed to know. https://t.co/M8kWZCKsPk — 5HEZU$ (@ShezusChrist) May 20, 2018

Caucasian Tings: She Let The Puppy Lick The Dishes In The Dishwasher! was originally published on globalgrind.com

