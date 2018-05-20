News
Caucasian Tings: She Let The Puppy Lick The Dishes In The Dishwasher!

Cleanliness aside, what’s the appeal of sharing saliva with your pet?

This video is going viral on the @CuteEmergency channel, but we’re not saying “Aw.”

No matter how adorable your puppy is, don’t let it lick the silverware and plates that you’ll be serving your guests. Dishwasher or not, this is why your mom warned you not to eat everybody’s house.

@ShezusChrist said what everyone was thinking: “The hand was white and that’s all I needed to know.”

Caucasian Tings: She Let The Puppy Lick The Dishes In The Dishwasher! was originally published on globalgrind.com

