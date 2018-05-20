News
Home > News

Wow: This Prom Couple Made An Entrance Worthy Of African Royalty

If Wakanda had proms, it would look like this.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Black Panther "Welcome to Wakanda" NYFW Event

Source: Courtesy of Marvel Studios / Courtesy of Marvel Studios

If you went to your high school prom, think back for a second…

Hopefully, it was a beautiful occasion complete with killer looks, hype music and good times with friends.

Now, think back to your entrance…

Did it look like this…

 

Talk about epic.

Model and influencer Glow accompanied @_mac_mac_12 to prom and now the bar has officially been set!

From stunning pics…

 

…to an accompanying dance crew courtesy of Afrochique of The University of Maryland College Park…this was definitely a night to remember.

The couple caused heads to turn thanks to designer Claude Kameni and her LavieByCk brand.

If you’re feeling the looks of the prom royalty above, swipe through for some more stunning dresses by LavieByCk!

Wow: This Prom Couple Made An Entrance Worthy Of African Royalty was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jay Z Convinces Meek Mill Not To Go…
 2 days ago
05.18.18
Blac Chyna Likely To Be Sued Over Death…
 3 days ago
05.18.18
Terrell Owens Not So Happy About Being Inducted…
 3 days ago
05.18.18
Lupus And You: 5 Facts You Need To…
 3 days ago
05.18.18
Ro James & BJ The Chicago Kid Describe…
 3 days ago
05.18.18
Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For…
 3 days ago
05.18.18
YFN Lucci
Q Money Ft. YFN Lucci – “Whole Ticket”…
 4 days ago
05.17.18
Why Would Kanye West Get Rid Of His…
 4 days ago
05.16.18
Queen Latifah Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree
 4 days ago
05.16.18
Nicki Minaj Announces New Movie With Tina Fey
 4 days ago
05.16.18
Nas Reportedly Discloses Income As Kelis Child Support…
 6 days ago
05.16.18
Adidas Under Investigation Following Accident At Kanye West’s…
 6 days ago
05.16.18
31 items
Star Transformation: Stevie Wonder
 1 week ago
05.12.18
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 2 weeks ago
05.09.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close