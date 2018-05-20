News
Home > News

Spread The Word To Help This Paralyzed Hero Afford A Wheelchair Ramp

You can donate directly to his family on their GoFundMe page.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Where healing happens

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

28-year-old Jalil Frazier was shot and paralyzed in January while protecting three kids from an armed robber in a Philadelphia barber shop.

After waking from a coma to find he was partially-paralyzed, Frazier returned home last month with his wife and two sons.

Despite being hailed as a local hero, the family can’t afford a wheelchair ramp for Frazier.

According to Philly.com, Frazier “doesn’t have a ramp to get in and out of the Olney home he was finally able to return to last month. Or a chair lift to get up the stairs and into his own bed without scooting and risking more injuries. There are five steps between their porch and the sidewalk in front of their narrow street, five steep steps between him and the independence he craves when he’s lying on that bed, stuck in his thoughts.”

You can donate through this GoFundMe page or by emailing the couple at Jaymere2008@gmail.com.

Spread The Word To Help This Paralyzed Hero Afford A Wheelchair Ramp was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jay Z Convinces Meek Mill Not To Go…
 2 days ago
05.18.18
Blac Chyna Likely To Be Sued Over Death…
 3 days ago
05.18.18
Terrell Owens Not So Happy About Being Inducted…
 3 days ago
05.18.18
Lupus And You: 5 Facts You Need To…
 3 days ago
05.18.18
Ro James & BJ The Chicago Kid Describe…
 3 days ago
05.18.18
Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For…
 3 days ago
05.18.18
YFN Lucci
Q Money Ft. YFN Lucci – “Whole Ticket”…
 4 days ago
05.17.18
Why Would Kanye West Get Rid Of His…
 4 days ago
05.16.18
Queen Latifah Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree
 4 days ago
05.16.18
Nicki Minaj Announces New Movie With Tina Fey
 4 days ago
05.16.18
Nas Reportedly Discloses Income As Kelis Child Support…
 6 days ago
05.16.18
Adidas Under Investigation Following Accident At Kanye West’s…
 6 days ago
05.16.18
31 items
Star Transformation: Stevie Wonder
 1 week ago
05.12.18
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 2 weeks ago
05.09.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close