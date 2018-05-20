Nicki Minaj Performs “Chun-Li” & “Poke It Out” On “Saturday Night Live”: Watch

Nicki reprises her role as musical guest on “SNL.”

The latest iteration of Saturday Night Live marked the show’s Season 43 finale and marked the return of actress and writer Tina Fey to Studio 8H as Nicki Minajreturned to grace the stage for a third time as the sketch show’s musical guest.

Prior to her appearance on the show, Nicki assured fans that although she would no longer be on the bill for the Billboard Music Awards because she was missing her rehearsal slot the day before the ceremonies, her performance on SNL would be “very worth it.”

“I’ll perform a song you never heard b4,” she added. “My fave on the album. plus my second song. You can prob guess what that’s gonna be.”

