Da Brat Shows Rickey Smiley’s Cooking Some Love [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley cooked up a Thanksgiving feast for the morning show crew and everyone enjoyed it. Da Brat mentioned that Rickey made a home made dressing that was good to her soul. She was also excited about the buffet of food in the room filled with chicken and dumplings, turkey wings and more.

Follow @TheRSMS

Da Brat wants Rickey to get a cooking show together so she can be his assistant. Headkrack missed out on the chicken and dumplings, but Rickey tried to make him some more. Unfortunately, he couldn’t find a can opener so he’s going to have to wait until next time.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Brings Thanksgiving In May! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley: “Some People Are Using Police Officers To Sic’ Em On Black People” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Gives Thanks To God [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Da Brat [PHOTOS] 19 photos Launch gallery Da Brat [PHOTOS] 1. Birthday Bash ATL Portraits 1 of 19 2. FOX’s ‘Empire’ – Season Two 2 of 19 3. 93.5 FM KDAY’s 6th Annual Krush Groove 3 of 19 4. Pepsi And EMPIRE Celebrate Season Three Partnership With Viewing Party Of Musical Tribute ‘When Cookie Met Lucious’ 4 of 19 5. ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ New York Premiere 5 of 19 6. Shawntae Harris aka Da Brat became the first platinumselling female rapper and also costars in the 6 of 19 7. T-Boz Unplugged – A Benefit Concert Sickle Cell Disease – Arrivals 7 of 19 8. Jermaine Dupri’s Cafe Dupri Grand Opening in Atlanta 8 of 19 9. Patrick McMullan Archives 9 of 19 10. Centric Presents: The 2014 Soul Train Awards – Show 10 of 19 11. USA – 25th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards – Arrivals 11 of 19 12. 2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens 12 of 19 13. 2017 Black Music Honors – Arrivals 13 of 19 14. VH1’s Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers – Arrivals 14 of 19 15. MTV/Da Brat 15 of 19 16. Birthday Bash ATL The Heavyweights of HIP HOP Live in Concert 16 of 19 17. Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta Season 2 Premiere Party 17 of 19 18. Pain Is Love Tour – Los Angeles, CA 18 of 19 19. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Da Brat [PHOTOS] Da Brat [PHOTOS]

Da Brat Shows Rickey Smiley’s Cooking Some Love [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com