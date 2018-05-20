Black Excellence! Spike Lee’s ‘BlacKkKlansman’ Wins Grand Prix At Cannes

The 61-year-old director’s newest film hits theaters on August 10.

Spike Lee is back y’all!

His newest film BlacKkKlansman, which is based on a true story about a Black police officer infiltrating the KKK in the 1970s, was recently awarded the Grand Prix–second place award–at the Cannes International Film Festival. The first-place prize–Palme d’Or–went to Japanese director Hirozaku Kore-eda’s Shoplifters.

As the 61-year-old accepted his award, he thanked his hometown of Brooklyn, The Los Angeles Times reported.

“I take this on the behalf of the People’s Republic of Brooklyn, New York,” Spike told the audience.

He added that when he is asked about the state of the world, he quotes the film title “‘The Year of Living Dangerously.’ I repeat, ‘The Year of Living Dangerously.’”

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Jordan Peele produced BlacKkKlansman is being honored in this way. When it debuted at Cannes earlier this week, it received a 10-minute standing ovation.

As W magazine describes, in the blaxploitation-esque film “John David Washington plays Ron Stallworth, the first black police officer in Colorado Springs, who infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s using a telephone line, and a white Jewish coworker, played by Adam Driver, as his avatar.”

Peep the trailer:

Ava DuVernay, who sat on Cannes’ eight-person jury, was especially touched by Spike’s new joint, IndieWire noted.

“As an African American filmmaker, I was completely taken by the film,” she said. “I’ve imbibed every film he’s ever made. It was startling and stunning. But when I walked into the jury room, I decided to listen to my jury members. It was a robust dialogue…emotion and energy from these artists from all over the world.”

She also added that there “were questions specifically about the African-American experience and this moment we’re in, in America,” but noted the jurors were “united by the love of cinema.”

Spike is no stranger to the prestigious film festival: Twenty-seven years ago, his first feature film She’s Gotta Have it competed there and he’s shown six of his films there in total.

Congrats Spike!

BlacKkKlansman hits theaters on August 10.

RELATED NEWS:

Thanksgiving & Chill: The Trailer For Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Just Dropped

Documentary Alleges Whitney Houston Was Molested By Dee Dee Warwick

Oscar Roundup: ‘Get Out’ Wins Big, Mary J. Blige, Common And Andra Day Kill It On Stage

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Earl Gibson III, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Second Picture Courtesy of Anadolu Agency and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and HelloBeautiful

Video Courtesy of YouTube and HelloBeautiful

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella 54 photos Launch gallery PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella 1. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 1 of 54 2. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 2 of 54 3. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 3 of 54 4. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 4 of 54 5. ENTERTAINMENT-COACHELLA-US-entertainment-music Source:Getty 5 of 54 6. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 6 of 54 7. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 7 of 54 8. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 8 of 54 9. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 9 of 54 10. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 10 of 54 11. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 11 of 54 12. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 12 of 54 13. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 13 of 54 14. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 14 of 54 15. ENTERTAINMENT-COACHELLA-US-entertainment-music Source:Getty 15 of 54 16. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 16 of 54 17. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 17 of 54 18. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 18 of 54 19. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 19 of 54 20. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 20 of 54 21. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 21 of 54 22. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 22 of 54 23. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 23 of 54 24. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 24 of 54 25. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 25 of 54 26. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 26 of 54 27. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 27 of 54 28. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 28 of 54 29. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 29 of 54 30. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 30 of 54 31. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 31 of 54 32. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 32 of 54 33. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 33 of 54 34. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 34 of 54 35. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 35 of 54 36. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 36 of 54 37. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 37 of 54 38. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 38 of 54 39. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 39 of 54 40. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 40 of 54 41. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 41 of 54 42. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 42 of 54 43. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 43 of 54 44. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 44 of 54 45. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 45 of 54 46. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 46 of 54 47. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA Source:Getty 47 of 54 48. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA Source:Getty 48 of 54 49. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA Source:Getty 49 of 54 50. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA Source:Getty 50 of 54 51. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA Source:Getty 51 of 54 52. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 52 of 54 53. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 53 of 54 54. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 54 of 54 Skip ad Continue reading PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

Black Excellence! Spike Lee’s ‘BlacKkKlansman’ Wins Grand Prix At Cannes was originally published on wzakcleveland.com