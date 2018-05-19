News
Home > News

Wisdom: Malcolm X On The Importance Of Women Having Freedom

Erykah Badu shared this very relevant clip of Malcolm’s observations about how societies around the globe treat their women.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Malcolm X

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer / Getty

After traveling Africa and the Middle East, Malcolm X (el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz) returned to America with some new perspectives.

In honor of what would be Malcolm’s 93rd birthday, Erykah Badu shared this clip with her Twitter followers:

“Usually, the degree of progress can never be separated from the woman. If you’re in a country that’s progressive, the woman is progressive… But I’m every backward country, you’ll find the women are backward. And in every country where education is not stressed, it’s because the women don’t have education.”

These observations thoroughly convinced Brother Malcolm that women’s freedom and education should be a top priority in every society.

Wisdom: Malcolm X On The Importance Of Women Having Freedom was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jay Z Convinces Meek Mill Not To Go…
 2 days ago
05.18.18
Blac Chyna Likely To Be Sued Over Death…
 2 days ago
05.18.18
Terrell Owens Not So Happy About Being Inducted…
 2 days ago
05.18.18
Lupus And You: 5 Facts You Need To…
 3 days ago
05.18.18
Ro James & BJ The Chicago Kid Describe…
 3 days ago
05.18.18
Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For…
 3 days ago
05.18.18
YFN Lucci
Q Money Ft. YFN Lucci – “Whole Ticket”…
 3 days ago
05.17.18
Why Would Kanye West Get Rid Of His…
 4 days ago
05.16.18
Queen Latifah Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree
 4 days ago
05.16.18
Nicki Minaj Announces New Movie With Tina Fey
 4 days ago
05.16.18
Nas Reportedly Discloses Income As Kelis Child Support…
 5 days ago
05.16.18
Adidas Under Investigation Following Accident At Kanye West’s…
 5 days ago
05.16.18
31 items
Star Transformation: Stevie Wonder
 1 week ago
05.12.18
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 2 weeks ago
05.09.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close