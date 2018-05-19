Wisdom: Malcolm X On The Importance Of Women Having Freedom

After traveling Africa and the Middle East, Malcolm X (el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz) returned to America with some new perspectives.

“Usually, the degree of progress can never be separated from the woman. If you’re in a country that’s progressive, the woman is progressive… But I’m every backward country, you’ll find the women are backward. And in every country where education is not stressed, it’s because the women don’t have education.”

These observations thoroughly convinced Brother Malcolm that women’s freedom and education should be a top priority in every society.

