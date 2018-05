Migos MC Offset shared a photo from the car accident he survived, telling his Instagram followers to believe that God saves lives.

“I could have been dead from this accident,” he typed, “this is why I thank God everyday.”

The graphic photos show his totaled car and critical injuries.

“God Is Real:” Offset Posts Shocking Photos From Car Accident was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: