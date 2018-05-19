American & British Celebs Arrive At The Royal Wedding

American & British Celebs Arrive At The Royal Wedding

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle

Source: WPA Pool / Getty

The Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took place this morning (on East Coast time) and it was AMAZING! The now Dutch and Duchess of Sussex looked lovely. The choirs sounded terrific and Bishop Michael Curry’s sermon was the show stealer!

Watch: Bishop Curry Steals the Show at the Royal Wedding

The wedding was star-studded as Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams and more attended this worldwide event. Take a look at our gallery below recapping the momentous occasion.

