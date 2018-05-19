News
Black Excellence: Student Graduates With Law Degree And MBA From Two Different Schools…IN THE SAME DAY

graduation caps during commencement

Source: baona / Getty

So Dope: Black Student Earns MBA and Law Degree In The Same Day

Darrell Kelly, 24, made his mama proud by receiving his law school degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law on Saturday in Ohio and rushing to his graduation ceremony in Kentucky for Xavier University’s Williams College of Business to get his Master of Business Administration.. in the same day.

