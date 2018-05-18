Cincy
JANET JACKSON: Coming To Cincinnati & She Has New Music, Few Details

Janet Jackson says she’s working on new music — but wouldn’t offer anything concrete. She is also coming to Cincinnati July 13th at Riverbend music center.

Speaking with Billboard, this year’s recipient of the music industry bible’s Icon Award, says she wishes she could be specific about the project. “I’m not trying to avoid the question and be secretive, but the truth is that I don’t try to analyze the creative process while it’s still ongoing. I’m very intuitive about writing. Anything can inspire me.”

As an example, she recalled “an especially painful chapter in my early life… that might be a song.” Or that she “woke up this morning and heard a bird chirping in a rhythm that captivated my heart. Maybe that will turn into a new groove.”

Jackson also declined to mentioned any potential collaborators or producers.

  • It looks like she’s still writing.
  • Janet’s greatest success came with producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.
  • Janet will have to squeeze the writing and maybe recording around several summer festival performances.
  • Elsewhere in the Billboard interview, she referred to Marvin Gaye as “our John Lennon.”
