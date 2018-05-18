Entertainment
Jay Z Convinces Meek Mill Not To Go to See Trump!

Meek Mill 'Wins & Losses' Album Release Party

Reports say that Meek Mill was supposed to go to the White House to have a meeting with President Trump about prison reform, but it looks like that visit may not happen.

 

New Year's Eve Pre-party With Meek Mill

Meek Mill’s visit was to discuss prison reform & how people of color are treated unfairly in the judicial system during Donald Trump’s Prison Reform Summit, which will include members of Congress, various activists and victims of the system. Reports are saying that a late night phone call from Jay Z has totally changed Meek’s mind.

V Festival: Hylands Park - Day 3

According to TMZ, “We’re told Jay called Meek Thursday night and made it clear … meeting with Trump would be problematic for his image and for the cause. We’re told other high-profile African-Americans also called Meek and voiced serious concern. Meek listened, and sent his regrets.” 

 

