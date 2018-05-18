Blac Chyna Likely To Be Sued Over Death Of Her Assistant: Report

Blac Chyna Likely To Be Sued Over Death Of Her Assistant: Report

Lorena “Patty” Hernandez will soon be taken off of life support.

Back in January, it was revealed that both Tyga and Rob Kardashian had made donations to cover the medical costs of Blac Chyna’s comatose assistant after she had suffered a seizure in Chyna’s salon. Lorena “Patty” Hernandez, Chyna’s assistant, suffered a brain hemorrhage and has been in a coma since early this year. Although the former stripper claims to have been supporting Hernandez’ children, she could be facing a lawsuit as Hernandez’ family prepares to take her off of life support.

Not now
Close