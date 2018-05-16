Taraji P. Henson Talks Surprise Proposal

Taraji tells Entertainment Tonight,

“He takes me where we had our first date, I didn’t put that together. I didn’t put it together until we went into the party room after we ate, and I saw a violinist, ’cause he was trying to say it was his friend’s birthday — which it was, on Friday — ‘Oh, Ronald’s gonna have a little get-together in the back room.’ And I was like, ‘Aw, that’s perfect. We’ll already be there.’”