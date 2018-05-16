Ohio Prison Tries to Cut Inmates Dreadlocks! Fed Court Rules Against The State

Subscribe to Get News and More to Your Inbox:

Ohio has been trying to force convicted Youngstown murderer Deon Glenn to cut his dreadlocks off but a federal judge has stepped in and the state cannot force him to do it calling it a violation of religious rights. Glenn is serving at 15 year to life sentence at Trumbull Correctional Institution for murder but says his faith of Rastafarianism requires him to wear dreadlocks.

U.S. District Judge Patricia Gaughan stated that “that Ohio’s blanket policy against dreadlocks violates the law because it doesn’t permit a religious exemption. She also said the state didn’t prove Glenn’s hair couldn’t be searched for contraband or is a safety risk.”

This ruling only applies to Glenn’s case. All other cases will be looked at individually for separate rulings.