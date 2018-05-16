So Beautiful
Three Ways You Can Revamp Your Wardrobe Like Meghan Markle

Posted 21 hours ago
Meghan Markle has become a style icon to watch for all. She’s bold yet graceful, daring yet modest, and an all-around fashionista on the runway and out on the street. Of course, it can sometimes feel daunting when a celebrity (or future royal) has a defined style, mostly because you think it costs an arm and a leg to look like them. But honestly, all you need is a little bit of flare and a few key accessories, and you’re good to go. You don’t even need to break the bank to achieve the look you’re going for. Fret not, here are a few of Meghan’s looks and how you can easily recreate them.

Here, Meghan’s rocking a red Jill Stuart dress, expertly paired with nude heels. Definitely rock bright colors with nudes if you’re looking for a nice contrast in your wardrobe. Best part? Nudes go with everything!  For a similar dress, you can easily go for this $1,795 Versace mini dress, which also features a plunging neckline and falls right above the knee. You can easily pair this with a pair of nude heels, but also red, white, black, or really anything that makes you feel fierce! If you’re looking for something that’s a bit more fitted with a sweetheart neckline, Nookie‘s red midi dress offers an accessible look for $229, perfect for nights out with boo or even for a sultry night on your own. And if you’re skewing more on the side of ‘less is more’ (and want a few options with a bigger size range), then this $42 ASOS plunge midi dress is perfect with the right amount of appeal and modesty.

For spring, a beautiful pastel suede dress immediately looks polished and ready to go (plus, who doesn’t love suede?). BCBG Maxazria has a faux-suede dress of the same tone for $50, as well as a looser style of the dress from Chico’s for $57. If you want to step it up with a high color for an extra pop, Bottega Veneta‘s $1,365 suede dress is out of stock, but easily available for your wish list when restocked! With suede dresses, the sky is the limit: Pair it with a duster, throw some strappy heels on or even a pair of thigh-high boots. Oh, and don’t forget your makeup look. Pop a red lip on there and you’re ready!

And of course, a white moto jacket is exactly how you bring it all together. Over an extravagant dress or jeans and a crop top, a white jacket is absolutely fabulous. If you’ve got some bread to spend, you might as well cop the $2,800 Calvin Klein cropped biker jacket, geared to make a statement. If white isn’t really your thing and you skew more towards beiges and ivories, then maybe you should look at this $400 Barney’s leather moto jacket, which has snap patch pockets and epaulettes at the shoulders. For something with a lot more room (that also goes up to a size 16!), Nordstrom‘s got a great faux leather moto jacket that comes in at under $100, and ASOS’s got one that comes in at an affordable $56. Throw it over a black midi dress, a dressy ensemble, or even a crop top and some shorts. White is a timeless color that pairs with everything, so look for pieces that allow you the room to switch outfits seamlessly!

The MET Gala kicks off the annual MET Costume Institute's exhibit. The MET Gala is the equivalent to fashion prom and brings together the top celebrities to raise money for the Costume Institute and of course...show off their fashion. This years' theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination takes a look at Catholicism influence on fashion. Click through our gallery to see how celebs incorporated the theme into their outfits and what trends were spotted on the red carpet. Which looks are your favorite?!

