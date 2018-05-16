The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
3 More Dumb Reasons Police Were Called On Black People [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: Special K

Posted 21 hours ago
The police have been called on black people several times for no reason. Recently a woman called the cops on a man and his family for having a BBQ in the park. Special K mentioned that he doesn’t like this and believes that White folks have 911 on speed dial.

He is now reporting 3 other stories that happened where White people called the cops on Black men. One story was about a White woman calling the cops on a Black man that was wearing leggings and a tight t-shirt making movements, but he was just teaching a zumba class. Another story was about a group of men chanting, throwing sticks wearing gang shirts, but they were just Kappa’s.

