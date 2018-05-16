The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Church Announcements: White Woman Accuses Pastor Of Drowning During A Baptism [EXCLUSIVE]

Bernice Jenkins is back with the Church Announcements! She spoke about how Bible Study had to be cut short because a White woman called the cops on the pastor. The woman mentioned that someone was drowning when really pastor was just performing a baptism.

Bernice also wants everyone to keep the deacon lifted up in prayer because he got his left leg amputated. He was only suffering from an ear infection so no one knows why that happened. Now his wife is looking to donate all his left foot shoes.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

