Church Announcements: White Woman Accuses Pastor Of Drowning During A Baptism [EXCLUSIVE]

Bernice Jenkins is back with the Church Announcements! She spoke about how Bible Study had to be cut short because a White woman called the cops on the pastor. The woman mentioned that someone was drowning when really pastor was just performing a baptism.
Bernice also wants everyone to keep the deacon lifted up in prayer because he got his left leg amputated. He was only suffering from an ear infection so no one knows why that happened. Now his wife is looking to donate all his left foot shoes.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Church Announcements Inspired By Ella Mai’s “Booed Up” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: “Maya Angelou” Shares “Black Panther” Poem With Bernice Jenkins [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Steve Harvey Says Rickey Smiley’s Bernice Jenkins Changed His Life [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Cathy Hughes, Urban One Founder, Honored With Street In Her Hometown [Watch]
- ‘Empire’ Recap: Andre Makes Major Moves To Save Empire From Eddie The Snake
- Q Money Ft. YFN Lucci – “Whole Ticket” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #KingInTheAfternoon
- T.I. Arrested For Public Drunkenness While Trying To Get Into His Gated Community
- Why Would Kanye West Get Rid Of His Phone?
- Queen Latifah Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree
- Nicki Minaj Announces New Movie With Tina Fey
- How Much Are Your Nudes Worth? This One Went For $157.2 M’s
- 25-Year-Old Hurricane Harvey Victim Becomes High School Basketball Star
- Jesus Take The Wheel: UBERNigeria Looks A Little Too Lit