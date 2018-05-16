T. I. Arrested Outside His Gated Community!

SMH, they got ya boy!

Sign Up to Get Breaking News and More in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Rapper Clifford Harriss, known as T. I. was arrested outside his gated community in Henry County.

According to the Henry County Deputy Police Chief, T.I was arrested for drunkenness in public, disorderly conduct, and Simple Assault.

Here is the rundown, Tip had forgot his key and ask the security guard to let him into the gated community, and security refused.

T. I. attorney said this …

The guard continued to refuse entry without justification,” Sadow said in a statement, referring to T.I. as Tip. “Words were exchanged and apparently the guard and/or a supervisor called the police. When the police arrived, they were not interested in hearing Tip’s side of the story and wrongfully chose to end the situation by arresting Tip.”

We will keep you up to date as usual!