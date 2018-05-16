Cincy
OHIO: Lost Dog Reunited With Family After 4 Years

Four years ago, the Wieferich family of Lansing, Michigan, lost their dog, Bambi, after she ran away. They searched for days, but when Bambi didn’t turn up, they hoped she was taken in by a kind stranger.

Last week, they got a surprising phone call from an animal shelter in Toledo, Ohio, which is over 100 miles away. Bambi was safe at the shelter and workers there were able to track down the Wieferich family because of Bambi’s microchip.

Nobody knows where Bambi, who is now about 12 years old, has been over the past few years or how she got to Toledo. But, everyone was happy to be reunited — especially Bambi who recognized her owners the moment she saw them. (People)

 

