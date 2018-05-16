9 O'Clock News
Beyonce Invests In Cold Press Watermelon Juice Brand

Written By: K.Foxx

Beyonce’s investment portfolio is growing.

The singer has recently signed on to a company called ‘WTRMLN WTR’. The brand, co founded by a woman named Jody Levy, is a line of hydrating cold press juices using all the parts of the watermelon, from the rind to the flesh, aiming to give consumers access to affordable juicing options.

Jody launched WTRMLN WTR back and 2013 and actually reached out to Bey’s Parkwood team after hearing ‘Drunk in Love’ (famous for the line ‘I’ve been drinking watermelon’ hoping to initiate a partnership.  Her efforts paid off, Bey signed on in 2016.

“I invested in WTRMLN WTR because it’s the future of clean natural hydration.  As partners we share a simple mission to deliver accessible wellness to the world.  This is more than just an investment in a brand, it’s an investment in female leaders, fitness, American farmers, and the health of people and our planet,” Beyonce stated.

Bey’s new flavors are set to launch this summer.

Source: essence

 

