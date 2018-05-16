Cardi B Explains What Was Behind That Video Of Fans Trying To Fight Her

Days after a video surfaced of a pregnant Cardi B almost getting into a physical fight with a group of shoppers outside of a clothing store, the rapper is now telling her side of the story.

According to Baller Alert, the “Invasion of Privacy” star wrote in now-deleted tweets that the incident started when a group of shoppers leaving a Las Vegas Fendi store asked for a picture, which she declined. That’s when the crowd turned on her with one man cursing at her.

“And my security told him, ‘She said, no,’ then the guy and his girl started calling me a wack a** b***h so I started barking.”

“I walked all the way to the store and they still followed me trying to argue with me,” Cardi added. “If I respectfully told you I don’t want to take a picture, your drunk ass shouldn’t get close to me and disrespect my decisions, space or privacy.”

But Cardi stressed that while she loves her fans, she’s not obligated to take pics with them.

“I always take pictures with fans,” Cardi wrote. “If I don’t have no makeup, in a rush, not in the mood, I’m not obligated and not everybody is YOUR FAN. Clearly.”

According to The Blast, Lolita Beckford-Dawkins, was the one oftape screamed at the star, “F*** Cardi, you ain’t s***.”

Beckford-Dawkins also told the website that because she’s a mother of five, she would never hit a pregnant woman. However, she stressed that she thought Cardi was “fake.”

Man, folks really do believe that celebrities owe them something.

