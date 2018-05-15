The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Is Lil Uzi Vert Telling The Truth About His Collaborations With Young Thug? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: Headkrack

Posted 19 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Lil Uzi Vert has a lot of music out, but recently spoke about how him and Young Thug have over 1500 songs together. Headkrack doesn’t believe that they have that many songs together and it probably is all weird ad libs. Rickey Smiley mentioned that they must spend a lot of time together and spent money on beats.

2 Chainz also confused fans by changing his Twitter name to his actual name. Cardi B is back on social media and fans are excited. She left after arguing with Azealia Banks, but is back to speak her mind.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Is Lil Uzi Vert Going To Stop Using Drugs After The Death Of Lil Peep?

RELATED: Why Lil Uzi Vert’s Reason For Backing Out Of Tour Is Strange [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO Tour Llif3” Has Made Him Very Rich

The Latest:

Lil Uzi Vert [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Lil Uzi Vert [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Lil Uzi Vert [PHOTOS]

Lil Uzi Vert [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nas Reportedly Discloses Income As Kelis Child Support…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
Adidas Under Investigation Following Accident At Kanye West’s…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
31 items
Star Transformation: Stevie Wonder
 4 days ago
05.12.18
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 1 week ago
05.09.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 2 weeks ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 3 weeks ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 3 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 3 weeks ago
04.24.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now