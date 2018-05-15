What You Should Know About Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” [EXCLUSIVE]

Spike Lee’s new movie “BlacKkKlansman” comes out in August and fans are excited. Jeff Johnson spoke about how the trailer was vey interesting to him. It’s based upon a true story of an undercover Black cop that uses his insight to get into the Klan.
He then creates a partnership with the White officer to infiltrate them. Jeff is excited that Jordan Peele is working with Spike Lee as well. The conversation around this movie will be interesting.
