The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

What You Should Know About Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: Jeff Johnson

Posted 15 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Spike Lee’s new movie “BlacKkKlansman” comes out in August and fans are excited. Jeff Johnson spoke about how the trailer was vey interesting to him. It’s based upon a true story of an undercover Black cop that uses his insight to get into the Klan.

He then creates a partnership with the White officer to infiltrate them. Jeff is excited that Jordan Peele is working with Spike Lee as well. The conversation around this movie will be interesting.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Spike Lee’s “BlacKKKlansman” Trailer [VIDEO]

RELATED: Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It” Renewed For Second Season [VIDEO]

RELATED: Spike Lee & Jordan Peele Will Join Forces For KKK Thriller “Black Klansman”

The Latest:

Spike Lee & His Wife Have Been In This Love Thang For Decades [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Spike Lee & His Wife Have Been In This Love Thang For Decades [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Spike Lee & His Wife Have Been In This Love Thang For Decades [PHOTOS]

Spike Lee & His Wife Have Been In This Love Thang For Decades [PHOTOS]

Happy Anniversary!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nas Reportedly Discloses Income As Kelis Child Support…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
Adidas Under Investigation Following Accident At Kanye West’s…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
31 items
Star Transformation: Stevie Wonder
 4 days ago
05.12.18
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 1 week ago
05.09.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 2 weeks ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 3 weeks ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 3 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 3 weeks ago
04.24.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now