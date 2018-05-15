Tashawn and Drea were together for a little while and then they stopped seeing each other. She decided to go on a date with one of his friends, but she lied about it at first. Drea mentioned she liked Tashawn more and decided to be with him. Tashawn is upset because that was his boy and she should of never went out with him.
The baby in question is two-months old and Tashawn mentioned that if the baby isn’t his everything is over. Drea believes that it’s Tashawn’s and doesn’t appreciate he has no faith in her. Keep listening to see if he’s the father.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Paternity Results For A Couple Who Had A Wild Night At A Post-Wedding Party [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Woman Gets Upset At Roy Wood Jr. Over Paternity Test [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: A Slip Of The Tongue Sparks The Need For A Paternity Test [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Beyonce Invests In Cold Press Watermelon Juice Brand
- Cardi B Explains What Was Behind That Video Of Fans Trying To Fight Her
- Woman Mistakes Michaela Coel For A Flight Attendant, Asks Her To ‘Clean Up Her Mess’
- Report: Identity Of White Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People At A BBQ Has Been Revealed
- How The Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People Having A BBQ Flipped The Script [EXCLUSIVE]
- This Will Smith & Cardi B Mashup Could Be The Most Lit GIF You’ve Been Waiting For
- How Do Taraji P. Henson’s Fianceé’s Funds Stack Up Against Hers? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Remix Please: 11 Of The Trillest “Make America Great Again” Hat Parodies
- Paternity Test Results For A Woman Who Got Caught Lying [EXCLUSIVE]
- What You Should Know About Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” [EXCLUSIVE]