The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How The Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People Having A BBQ Flipped The Script [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: Rickey Smiley

Posted 14 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

A Black family was having a bbq in a park in Oakland and the police were called on by a White woman because she didn’t like it. Rickey Smiley mentioned that this is not the first time this has happened recently because the cops were called to the Waffle House as well as at Starbucks to arrest Black people for doing nothing. One White woman approached the lady that was making a phone call and began to troll her and mentioned that they were doing nothing wrong.

She made fun of her and made her feel bad. Ricky is tired of some White people using the police to get to Black people and believes these racist ways are coming from the top. Now Oakland will be hosting a huge bbq in the same place where the cops were called on that Black family.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Report: Identity Of White Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People At A BBQ Has Been Revealed

RELATED: 10 Cocktail Recipes To Set Off Your Memorial Day BBQ

RELATED: Juicy Gets An Attitude After Rickey Smiley Comments About Her Weight Loss [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

13 photos Launch gallery

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

Continue reading The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

She called the cops and now the world is laughing at her.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nas Reportedly Discloses Income As Kelis Child Support…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
Adidas Under Investigation Following Accident At Kanye West’s…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
31 items
Star Transformation: Stevie Wonder
 4 days ago
05.12.18
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 1 week ago
05.09.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 2 weeks ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 3 weeks ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 3 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 3 weeks ago
04.24.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now