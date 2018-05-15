Man Proposes to Girlfriend, While Son Urinates Next to Them

(RNN) – Some moments are more romantic than others.

Kevin Przytula proposed to his girlfriend, Allyssa Anter, over the weekend.

Dropping to one knee, he popped the question while his daughter shot the video at a fountain in Bay City, MI.

“I love you with all my heart,” Przytula said in the YouTube video.

Standing right behind the couple was their son, Owen. Unimpressed with what mom and dad were doing and feeling the call of nature, Owen dropped his pants and emptied his bladder (don’t worry, the video is blurred).

Behind the camera, you can hear 11-year-old Kayleigh Przytula giggling uncontrollably.

“Oh my God,” she said between chuckles, “You guys.”

Dad turned around to see Owen’s backside and his pants around his knees.

“Oh my God he’s peeing, are you serious?” Kevin Przytula said.

