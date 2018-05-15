Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Remix Please: 11 Of The Trillest “Make America Great Again” Hat Parodies

Leave it to the people to turn a negative into a positive.

Written By: Royce Dunmore

Posted 15 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-PROTEST

Source: JEWEL SAMAD / Getty

This past week, Houston rapper Bun B did one for the culture by sporting a “Make America Trill Again” hat to a basketball game.

 

This isn’t the first time the rapper and distinguished professor has worn a MATA hat. He’s sported the slogan before and even had it printed on other clothing items in collaboration with Southside Collection.

 

Clearly, Bun B is taking jabs at Trump‘s annoying but ever-present “Make America Great Again” hat. He joins a long list of folks who are resisting Trump with their own remixes of the MAGA gear.

Some parodies are spot on in terms of their political truths, while others are just plain hilarious.

Swipe through for some of the trillest MAGA remixes ever!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nas Reportedly Discloses Income As Kelis Child Support…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
Adidas Under Investigation Following Accident At Kanye West’s…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
31 items
Star Transformation: Stevie Wonder
 4 days ago
05.12.18
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 1 week ago
05.09.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 2 weeks ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 3 weeks ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 3 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 3 weeks ago
04.24.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now