A Mood: Watch Plies Prove That Guys Love Ella Mai’s ‘Boo’d Up’ More Than Women Do

Written By: Kiyonna Anthony

Posted May 15, 2018
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Every now and then, a song comes along that has all the ingredients of a hit summer anthem — and this year, Ella Mai‘s “Boo’d Up” is that jam!

 

You know a song is dope when the subject matter is about being in love with your boo, and men still jam to it like it’s trap music. Just ask our family over at Bossip — they know wassup.

During one of his recent shows last week, Plies played the hit single while performing on stage, and you can tell by the way he moves that his soul agrees with everything the song has to offer.

 

It’s all good Plies. We feel you.

