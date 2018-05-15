A Mood: Watch Plies Prove That Guys Love Ella Mai’s ‘Boo’d Up’ More Than Women Do

Every now and then, a song comes along that has all the ingredients of a hit summer anthem — and this year, Ella Mai‘s “Boo’d Up” is that jam!

You know a song is dope when the subject matter is about being in love with your boo, and men still jam to it like it’s trap music. Just ask our family over at Bossip — they know wassup.

Niggas love the song boo’d up but can’t stay boo’d up 🤔 — 💛. (@anesaisis) May 14, 2018

During one of his recent shows last week, Plies played the hit single while performing on stage, and you can tell by the way he moves that his soul agrees with everything the song has to offer.

Lmao he feel it in his soul, that’s HIS song now 😂 — draya (@_bellezadivina) May 15, 2018

Yeen gotta hide it no more bro bro😂😭😂😂 — MD_2Tymes (@MD_2Times) May 14, 2018

Yeah it belongs to us now. Lol — Texas (@Shad_GotEm) May 14, 2018

It’s all good Plies. We feel you.

via GIPHY

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: