Kevin Hart to Star in ‘Uptown Saturday Night’ Remake Produced By Will Smith

Will Smith will produce Uptown Saturday Night via his Overbrook banner.
It looks like the Philadelphia duo Will Smith and Kevin Hart will be teaming up for the remake of the 1974 comedy Uptown Saturday Night.
“Will Smith, who at one time was circling the project as a possible starring vehicle, is set to produce via his Overbrook banner”, according to Hollywood Reporter.
The original starred Sidney Poitier and Bill Cosby as two friends who visit a high-end, underworld nightclub where they get robbed and have to go searching for a winning lottery ticket.
Black-ish creator Kenya Barris wrote the most recent draft of the movie.
Fresh off his massive hit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which grossed over $960 million and is set for a sequal, Kevin Hart also has another comedy starring opposite Tiffany Haddish called Night School in the works as well.
Are you excited for this remake? Check out clips from the 1974 original below!
- Beyonce Invests In Cold Press Watermelon Juice Brand
- Cardi B Explains What Was Behind That Video Of Fans Trying To Fight Her
- Woman Mistakes Michaela Coel For A Flight Attendant, Asks Her To ‘Clean Up Her Mess’
- Report: Identity Of White Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People At A BBQ Has Been Revealed
- How The Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People Having A BBQ Flipped The Script [EXCLUSIVE]
- This Will Smith & Cardi B Mashup Could Be The Most Lit GIF You’ve Been Waiting For
- How Do Taraji P. Henson’s Fianceé’s Funds Stack Up Against Hers? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Remix Please: 11 Of The Trillest “Make America Great Again” Hat Parodies
- Paternity Test Results For A Woman Who Got Caught Lying [EXCLUSIVE]
- What You Should Know About Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” [EXCLUSIVE]