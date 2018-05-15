9 O'Clock News
Willow Smith Admits She To Jada She Was Cutting Herself After Whip My Hair Fame

Written By: Paris Nicole

Posted 22 hours ago
Christian Dior : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2018

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Willow admits during a segment of Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ on Facebook :

“I would have to say — honestly I feel like I lost my sanity at one point. It was after that whole ‘Whip My Hair’ thing and I had just stopped doing singing lessons and I was kind of like, just in this gray area of, ‘Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything, like, I can do besides this?’”

“After the tour and the promotion and all of that, they wanted me to finish my album. And I was like — I’m not gonna do that. And after all of that kinda settled down and it was like a kind of lull, I was just listening to a lot of dark music, and it was just so crazy and I was just like plunged into this black hole, and I was, like, cutting myself.”

“I never talk about it because it was such a short weird point in my life, but you have to pull yourself … out of it. I honestly felt like I was experiencing so much emotional pain, but my physical circumstances weren’t reflecting that.”

Photos
