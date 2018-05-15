Adidas Under Investigation Following Accident At Kanye West’s Office

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Adidas Under Investigation Following Accident At Kanye West’s Office

Written By: Matty Willz

Posted May 15, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment
Kanye West New Album Yeezus Listening Session at Design Miami/ Basel

Source: The Image Gate / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

CALABASAS, CA – An employee working on Yeezy shoes at Kanye West’s Calabasas office was badly injured when a 3D printer fell onto his foot during an accident in late March. According to TMZ, the injury from the massive 3D printer was so intense the employee had to be airlifted to the hospital.

As a result of the workplace accident, the Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA) is now investigating West’s office to see if there are any violations. They specifically want to determine if any workplace violations contributed to the gruesome accident.

READ MORE

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nas Reportedly Discloses Income As Kelis Child Support…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
Adidas Under Investigation Following Accident At Kanye West’s…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
31 items
Star Transformation: Stevie Wonder
 4 days ago
05.12.18
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 1 week ago
05.09.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 2 weeks ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 3 weeks ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 3 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 3 weeks ago
04.24.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now