Janelle Monae “I Don’t Feel That Being A Woman Means You Have To Have A Vagina” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Janelle Monae recently released her new album “Dirty Computer.” On the album there is a part where Stevie Wonder and her are discussing where we are as a people. He spoke about how lyrics and music need to speak from love and Janelle feels that’s what her music does.
She also talked about the music video for “PYNK,” in the video all the ladies are dressed slightly different. To her it was expressing woman’s issues and people policing their bodies. She made the statement that you don’t have to have a vagina to be a woman because many go through similar issues. Headkrack mentioned that some men have a slight problem with it, but it’s good that everyone has a different opinion.
RELATED: Janelle Monae Speaks About The People Who May Be Offended By “Dirty Computer” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Janelle Monàe Explains The Concept Of “Dirty Computer” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Headkrack Raps About Kanye West, Avengers, Janelle Monae & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
