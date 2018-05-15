The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Janelle Monae “I Don’t Feel That Being A Woman Means You Have To Have A Vagina” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: Headkrack

Posted 20 hours ago
Janelle Monae recently released her new album “Dirty Computer.” On the album there is a part where Stevie Wonder and her are discussing where we are as a people. He spoke about how lyrics and music need to speak from love and Janelle feels that’s what her music does.

She also talked about the music video for “PYNK,” in the video all the ladies are dressed slightly different. To her it was expressing woman’s issues and people policing their bodies. She made the statement that you don’t have to have a vagina to be a woman because many go through similar issues. Headkrack mentioned that some men have a slight problem with it, but it’s good that everyone has a different opinion.

Celeb Pics Of The Week 11/12 – 11/18: Janelle Monae Visits Spelman; Yara Shahidi & Zendaya Celebrate Young Black Excellence

Celeb Pics Of The Week 11/12 – 11/18: Janelle Monae Visits Spelman; Yara Shahidi & Zendaya Celebrate Young Black Excellence

Celeb Pics Of The Week 11/12 – 11/18: Janelle Monae Visits Spelman; Yara Shahidi & Zendaya Celebrate Young Black Excellence

Check out what your fave celebs were up this week!

