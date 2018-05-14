Rickey Smiley Breaks Down What Made His Miami Performance So Special [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley performed this weekend in Miami for the LIT AF Tour and it truly was a blessing. He spoke about how he’s never performed for a crowd of over 12,000 people and it was sold out. Rickey believed that Mike Epps and DeRay Davis were hilarious.

Follow @TheRSMS

When he got back to the hotel room it made him want to step his game up for his next performance. He also thanked the stadium for the warm welcome. They had all the comedians pictures near the Miami Heat championship banners and gave them all souvenirs.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Rickey Smiley Will Never Go To The Waffle House Again [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley On Defending Himself After Mike Epps Went In On His Clothes [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Gives Words Of Encouragement For People Who Don’t Feel Appreciated [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: