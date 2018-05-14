The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Breaks Down What Made His Miami Performance So Special [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: Rickey Smiley

Posted May 14, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

Rickey Smiley performed this weekend in Miami for the LIT AF Tour and it truly was a blessing. He spoke about how he’s never performed for a crowd of over 12,000 people and it was sold out. Rickey believed that Mike Epps and DeRay Davis were hilarious.

When he got back to the hotel room it made him want to step his game up for his next performance. He also thanked the stadium for the warm welcome. They had all the comedians pictures near the Miami Heat championship banners and gave them all souvenirs.

