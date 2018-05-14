The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Cardi B Had A Rough Weekend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: Headkrack

Posted 20 hours ago
Cardi B is about to give birth in a couple of months, but some fans don’t care. While she was out this weekend fans wouldn’t leave her alone and one even told her to come outside, but for no particular reason. The fan even cursed at her outside the store.

Cardi B also got into it on social media with Azealia Banks and ended up deleting her Instagram account. Migos and Drake fans better get ready because they’ve decided to go on tour together. They will travel to 41 cities including Chicago, Detroit and more.

