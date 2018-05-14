Praise Break: Travis Greene “Made A Way” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley played Travis Greene’s “Made A Way.” The song is all about our backs being against the wall and God showing us the way out. No matter what we go through he makes sure we stand against the test.
Pastor Haynes spoke about how much he loves this song because of the powerful message. We know God supplies all of our needs so we can get through the fear of not paying our bills, or not having a job and so much more. Remember all of us go through things and God pushes us.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.
RELATED: Praise Break: Travis Greene “The Anthem” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Praise Mix Down Feat. Charles Jenkins, J. Moss & Isaiah D. Thomas [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Praise Break: The Commodores “Jesus Is Love” [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- WTFasho: America’s Fittest Cities
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie Christie Reaches Beyond The Moon For A Reason To Beef With Evelyn
- ‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Kirk’s Side Chick Avoid’s Spice’s Jamaican Fists Of Fury
- He Gets It: Professor Lets His Student Bring Her Baby To Class After She Wasn’t Able To Find A Babysitter
- A Beautiful Mind: LeBron James Gives Us A Glimpse Into His Legendary Photographic Memory
- Black Tony Talks About People Goin’ In On His Feet [EXCLUSIVE]
- Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Makes A Man Mad Enough To Get His Gun [EXCLUSIVE]
- R.I.P. Actress Margot Kidder of ‘Superman’ Dead at Age 69
- How Tristan Thompson Made Other NBA Players Look Bad [EXCLUSIVE]
- Reality TV News Involving Jackie Christie and Marlo Hampton