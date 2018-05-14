The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Makes A Man Mad Enough To Get His Gun [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 18 hours ago
Roy Wood Jr. has met his match. He spoke to a mechanic and blamed him for causing trouble to a ladies car. Roy mentioned that she needs her money back and he’s coming form it.

The mechanic began to curse him out and then hung up the phone. When he called back Roy cursed out the man and then the man was ready to go get his gun. The phone hung up and Roy spoke to the guys wife, but you won’t believe what happened next.

