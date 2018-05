Black Tony Talks About People Goin’ In On His Feet [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony didn’t come to work today and that is because he was bullied online. He was supposed to get a pedicure last week but he couldn’t and now people are making fun of him. Black Tony decided to post a picture of his feet and they look terrible.

Cuz i ain eem git my dam feets did dis mornin… pic.twitter.com/VhjpkxjD4A — Black Tony (@ATLBlack_Tony) May 9, 2018

All he wanted to do was come out and live his best life, but he can’t after being made fun of. One person on social media mentioned that he had underground railroad feet. Black Tony told Rickey Smiley he needs a better job.

