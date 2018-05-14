Cincy
Fasho Box Office Report!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 12 hours ago
1. Avengers: Infinity War – $61.8 million

2. Life of the Party – $18.5 million

3. Breaking In – $16.5 million

4. Overboard – $10.1 million

5. A Quiet Place – $6.4 million

Avengers: Infinity War thrashed the competition at the box office for a third straight weekend with $61.8 million. That takes the Marvel flick’s domestic total to $547.8 million, which is eight on the all-time list. The movie is also crushing it overseas. Infinity Warscored a $200 million opening weekend in China, the country’s second biggest three-day debut behind The Fate of the Furious. In only 17 days, the movie has earned $1.6 billion globally for fifth on the all-time list. In comparison, Disney’s last blockbuster, Black Panther, has earned 1.34 billion globally in three months, putting it at ninth on the all-time list.

The Melissa McCarthy comedy Life of the Party opened in second with $18.5 million, while the thriller Breaking In premiered in third with $16.5 million.

The comedy Overboard dropped from second to fourth with $10.1 million.

And the horror flick A Quiet Place went from third to fifth with $6.4 million.

 

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

 

 

