Michael B. Jordan Suffers Awkward Interview Involving Wakanda Salute

I ain’t from Wakanda” was the response from when an Australian journalist thought it would be a cool idea to trade the crossed-arm Wakanda salute/greeting at him. Michael B. Jordan
You can see it go down (below) in a brief clip that’s making it’s rounds on the internet. It starts with Jordan inquiring if the reporter, Maude Garrett, has seen “Black Panther.” Garrett says yeas, but then adds the Wakanda salute.
Well, needless to say, Michael B. Jordan a/k/a Killmonger was not impressed at all and did not reciprocate with the salute. That’s was Garrett’s cue to try it again. That’s when an annoyed looking Jordan tells her: “I ain’t from Wakanda.”
Jordan, 31, has a point which makes you wonder if Garrett really has seen the film or if she did she totally blanked out on a super important point. Jordan’s character, Eric Killmonger is from Oakland (CA), not Wakanda. Duh!
By the way, the joke going around the internet has been that Chadwick Boseman, who stars as T’Challa in the blockbuster hit, is tired of everyone forcing him to do the Wakandan greeting of forming an “X” across your chest with your arms.
The bottom line is that Michael B. Jordan ain’t Chadwick Boseman and he’s flat out shutting down the Wakanda salute. Period. End of story.
