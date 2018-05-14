Michael B. Jordan Suffers Awkward Interview Involving Wakanda Salute

Michael B. Jordan Suffers Awkward Interview Involving Wakanda Salute

Written By: D.L. Hughley

'Farenheit 451' Red Carpet Arrivals - The 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: George Pimentel / Getty

I ain’t from Wakanda” was the response from Michael B. Jordan when an Australian journalist thought it would be a cool idea to trade the crossed-arm Wakanda salute/greeting at him.

You can see it go down (below) in a brief clip that’s making it’s rounds on the internet. It starts with Jordan inquiring if the reporter, Maude Garrett, has seen “Black Panther.” Garrett says yeas, but then adds the Wakanda salute.

Well, needless to say, Michael B. Jordan a/k/a Killmonger was not impressed at all and did not reciprocate with the salute. That’s was Garrett’s cue to try it again. That’s when an annoyed looking Jordan tells her: “I ain’t from Wakanda.”

Jordan, 31, has a point which makes you wonder if Garrett really has seen the film or if she did she totally blanked out on a super important point. Jordan’s character, Eric Killmonger is from Oakland (CA), not Wakanda. Duh!

Watch below:

By the way, the joke going around the internet has been that Chadwick Boseman, who stars as T’Challa in the blockbuster hit, is tired of everyone forcing him to do the Wakandan greeting of forming an “X” across your chest with your arms.

The bottom line is that Michael B. Jordan ain’t Chadwick Boseman and he’s flat out shutting down the Wakanda salute. Period. End of story.

Check out the reactions:

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of LOIC VENANCE and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of George Pimentel and Getty Images

Video, First and Second Gif, and Third through Sixth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

