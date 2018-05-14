Reality TV News Involving Jackie Christie and Marlo Hampton

Last season of “Basketball Wives LA” saw Jackie Christie feuding with damn near everyone on the show including her own daughter, Takari Lee.

As fans prepare for season two to kick off Monday night (May 14), Christie says she is now on a mission to clear her name.

“I feel like I’m definitely out for redemption,” she told HipHollywood while on the carpet for VH1’s Dear Mama. “I won’t say whether or not I clear my name. There are some forces that always work against me every time I don’t know why.”

She adds, “I’m a good person and I hope that that shows through.”

Scroll up to hear what she had to say about this new season via the clip above.

As for her relationship with cast members Evelyn Lozada and Shaunie O’Neal, Christie says you’ll have to wait and see if their tension and heated arguments continue this season.

“I can tell fans it’s a roller coaster. I can tell fans if they followed last season and they saw how it ended, tune in because there will be some answers to all the questions that they have. It’s going to be shocking.”

“Basketball Wives” returns to VH1 on May 14th at 9/8c.

In related news, according to a JasmineBRAND.com exclusive report, Kandi Burruss’ new reality show starring Marlo Hampton has been axed.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star was set to executive produce a new non-scripted show called “Haute Lanta”. (click here for the backstory).

But according to sources, the show has been axed because of Marlo’s outrageous demands.

“She had too many demands and she wasn’t willing to budge. She has some star power, but for a new show, there’s not much of a budget. Marlo wanted too much.”

Hampton demanded things like “first-class flights” and she was just being too difficult to work with, according to the report.

Other sources claim that BRAVO may not have been on board with Marlo leaving RHOA for another network, as “Haute Lanta” was to air on We TV.

Sources also tell thejasminebrand.com that Marlo wasn’t the star of the show and the series was an ensemble cast that included “Project Runway” alum Ken Laurence; “The Fashion Show” alum Reco Chapple; celebrity blogger Funky Dineva; “Kontrol” editor Julian Clark and more.

The cast was scheduled to begin shooting in July. However, it looks like the show will never see the light of day.

