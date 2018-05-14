R.I.P. Actress Margot Kidder of ‘Superman’ Dead at Age 69

Photo by

R.I.P. Actress Margot Kidder of ‘Superman’ Dead at Age 69

Posted 19 hours ago
MONTANA — Margot Kidder, best known for playing Lois Lane in “Superman,” has passed away.

TMZ reports that Kidder, 69, died at her Montana home on Sunday. Her cause of death is unknown.

Kidder starred in the 1978 film “Superman,” along with three sequels. Over the years, she’s played in several roles on TV shows and in movies.

TMZ reports Kidder has had a very public battle with bipolar disorder for years.

 

