Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Not With The Shits: Watch Michael B. Jordan Dismiss This White Journalist’s Faulty Wakanda Salute

Nope, not today.

Written By: King Sukii

Posted 20 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Michael B. Jordan ain’t playing with y’all. Or, maybe he just ain’t playing with white folks. In a recent interview, he rejected journalist Maude Garrett‘s Wakanda salute and instead attempted to shake her hand. “I aint from Wakanda” he replied in the resurfaced clip that has social media in shambles. If you look closely, Garrett also made a poor attempt to dap him up….is it just me, or do wypipo have to do better? Full interview here, plus hilarious reactions below.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman is also tired…peep his fatigue here.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
31 items
Star Transformation: Stevie Wonder
 3 days ago
05.12.18
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 1 week ago
05.09.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 2 weeks ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 3 weeks ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 3 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 3 weeks ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 3 weeks ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 3 weeks ago
04.23.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now