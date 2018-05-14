Feature Story
We Should Put More Respeck On Joe Budden’s Name After This Classic Freestyle

Written By: Kiyonna Anthony

Posted 19 hours ago
VH1 'Love & Hip Hop' Season 4 Premiere

Source: Brian Ach / Getty

2018 is definitely a good year to be Joe Budden. On top of being a new dad with a booming podcast and Youtube series, Joey recently inked a deal with Diddy and Revolt TV.

We all know that before he started low key taking over the Internet world, Joe was a dope emcee who didn’t get the respect he deserves.

In honor of Clipse and Pharrell’s classic hit “Grindin” turning 16 years old today:

 

Let’s take a look back at the time Joe Budden bodied the beat with his freestyle back in 2013.

 

