Joe Budden Officially Signs with Diddy’s Revolt

Sean Diddy Combs tells Billboard Magazine

“Finally, Joe Budden is officially part of the REVOLT family. Joe has an authentic approach and he’s never afraid to speak the truth. His many talents deserve a platform that pushes the culture forward and we are excited to produce next-level content with him.”

Joe adds,

“It was important to partner with a company that recognizes the growing need for our voices and ideas to stream freely without interruption. That was a much prettier way to say, we bout to be with the shits.”

