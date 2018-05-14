The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Mathew Knowles’ Side Baby Beyonce 2.0? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: Gary With Da Tea

Posted May 14, 2018
Matthew Knowles is making headlines again after some think he has another Beyoncè on his hands. He had a child with an ex-stripper and had his daughter. She was recently recorded playing “Dorthy,” from “The Wizard Of Oz.

Many are saying she is a star and Gary With Da Tea played a clip, which she sounded pretty good in. Tina Lawson recently spoke out about how she put Solange and Beyoncè in therapy because both needed to handle fame especially possible jealousy from the younger sister. Gary also mentioned that Solange suffers from depression and ADHD so certain aspects of life might have been hard.

